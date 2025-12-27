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Update: Lawyer for Dr. St. Claire, Accused of “Poisoning” His Wife, Fired From Law Firm—Then Firm Shuts Down
Dr.
12 hrs ago
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Milton Allimadi
21
1
2
When Doctors Cry: Cuba's Agony Under US Siege
(The author with Dr.
Jun 1
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Milton Allimadi
April 2026
Ailing Kent Syverud Withdraws As University of Michigan President Weeks After Receiving My Letter On Cassandra Fameux Case
Photos:U Michigan website
Apr 21
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Milton Allimadi
March 2026
Hormuz and America’s Suez Canal Moment
Eisenhower rejected invasion of Egypt and famously warned of Military Industrial Complex.
Mar 15
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Milton Allimadi
1
The Von Rosen Affair — How The New York Times Prepared to Cover Biafra’s Secret Air Attacks
Von Rosen.
Mar 5
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Milton Allimadi
Kissinger to Nixon during Biafra War: “Ibos are the wandering Jews of West Africa”
President Nixon and Kissinger.
Mar 2
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Milton Allimadi
February 2026
“Wait Until Our Troops Catch You”—Death Threats to NY Times reporter Garrison by Gowon regime
After his expulsion from Nigeria New York Times reporter Garrison did not retreat to safety or await reassignment.
Feb 9
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Milton Allimadi
1
January 2026
Brigadier Ogundipe said of New York Times Reporter Garrison—“Why Shouldn’t I Kick This Man Out?”
Brigadier Ogundipe.
Jan 30
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Milton Allimadi
2
Chapter II: Witness to Collapse—Lloyd Garrison Chronicles Nigeria’s Unraveling
The following is the draft second chapter of my upcoming book The New York Times Biafran War Files. Please support the Patreon campaign for publishing…
Jan 24
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Milton Allimadi
2
Biafran War: How New York Times’ Reporter, Lloyd Garrison, Knew About Ojukwu’s Airstrike on Nigeria Before Gowon
Col.
Jan 22
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Milton Allimadi
1
2
December 2025
The Black Coach and The White Doctor: A Tale of Two Fired University of Michigan Employees
Coach Moore: Wikimedia Commons.
Dec 27, 2025
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Milton Allimadi
2
November 2025
Cassandra Fameux: Chemically Tortured by Husband, a Doctor, and Still Denied Justice
The Issue: Demand criminal charges against Dr.
Nov 2, 2025
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Milton Allimadi
© 2026 Milton Allimadi
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