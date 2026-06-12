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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
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This is exactly why family court secrecy is so dangerous. When judges, lawyers, doctors, hospitals, custody evaluators, and court paperwork start moving in the same fog, an ordinary spouse can be crushed before anyone outside the machine understands what happened. If Allimadi’s reporting is accurate, Cassandra Fameux was not merely failed by a marriage. She was failed by institutions that were supposed to protect her. The alleged missing GAL issue alone should set off alarms. So should the University of Michigan records delay. Prosecutors should stop hiding behind process. Produce the records. Test the facts. Follow the money. Justice for Cassandra.

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