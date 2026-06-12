Dr. Paul Gregory St. Claire. Photo: Family

[Commentary]

Greetings good people,

Thanks to your support, we now have 1,102 signatures on the “Justice for Cassandra” campaign.

Please share the petition with others so we can reach our next target of 2,000 signatures. I also have an update to report further below.

First, some background:

As some of you know, on April 10, 2025, the Meridian Township Police in Okemos, Michigan, recommended that Ingham County prosecutors in Lansing criminally charge former University of Michigan anesthesiologist Dr. Paul Gregory St. Claire for allegedly poisoning his Haitian immigrant wife, Cassandra Fameux, with antipsychotic drugs over a nine-year period, from 2014 to 2023. The drugs allegedly used were Risperdal, Invega Sustenna, and Abilify.

Dr. Dominic Barberio. Photo: U Michigan Health Sparrow

According to the police investigation, Dr. St. Claire’s alleged motive was to have Ms. Fameux sign a Judgment of Separate Maintenance (JOSM) that transferred all marital assets—including millions of dollars and two homes—to his name while she was allegedly under the influence of the drugs. She signed the agreement on February 20, 2018.

Dr. St. Claire allegedly enlisted his University of Michigan colleague, psychiatrist Dr. Dominic Barberio, to misdiagnose Ms. Fameux with schizophrenia and bipolar disorder in order to justify the drugging.

Two independent psychiatrists—including Dr. Rita Aouad, who testified during the couple’s divorce trial before Judge Carol N. Koenig in Ingham County’s 30th Judicial Circuit Court in Lansing—concluded that Ms. Fameux was neither schizophrenic nor bipolar. Dr. Aouad testified that Ms. Fameux suffered from PTSD resulting from years of alleged marital abuse.

The JOSM also named Dr. Barberio as the person responsible for determining Ms. Fameux’s mental fitness to co-parent the couple’s three children.

Ms. Fameux told police that from 2017 to 2021 Dr. St. Claire personally injected her every month with Invega Sustenna in Dr. Barberio’s office at the University of Michigan.

According to the allegations, from 2017 to 2020 no prescription was written, and Dr. Barberio retrieved the drugs from a storage cabinet in his office. University of Michigan medical records list Dr. Barberio as the physician who administered the monthly injections. However, according to Barberio’s own testimony, it was actually Dr. St. Claire who injected his wife approximately 90 percent of the time, while Barberio’s nurses administered the remaining injections.

Ms. Fameux told police the only time Dr. Barberio himself ever injected her were on occasions when Dr. St. Claire was angry at her and phone Barberio who came and injected her in the couple’s marital home. Dr. St. Claire kept hand-written notes of those home-visit injections.

John Dewane. Photo: Ingham County Prosecutor website.

So far, Ingham County Prosecutor John Dewane has refused to sign a warrant for Dr. St. Claire’s arrest.

That is why the “Justice for Cassandra” campaign was launched.

At one point, everything seemed rigged against Ms. Fameux.

Things began to change after I started writing articles about her alleged ordeal.

Dr. St. Claire was fired by the University of Michigan on February 28, 2024. Instead of suing the university if he believed he had been wrongfully terminated, he sued me, Black Star News, and Ms. Fameux—his alleged victim—in July 2024.

His frivolous lawsuit appeared intended to intimidate me. Instead, I continued reporting and uncovered additional alleged misconduct involving Dr. St. Claire, his divorce lawyer Jessica Larson, Judge Koenig, and another judge, Janelle A. Lawless, as I explain below.

Michigan State Attorney General Nessel. Photo: Michigan.gov

During the divorce trial, Dr. St. Claire testified that he was fired by the University of Michigan for allegedly accessing his wife’s medical records.

As I previously reported, in 2015, while Ms. Fameux was allegedly being drugged by Dr. St. Claire and Dr. Barberio, the Ingham County court declared her incompetent at Dr. St. Claire’s request.

Under Michigan law, the court was then required to appoint a Guardian Ad Litem (GAL) for Ms. Fameux in order for her to sign legal documents such as the JOSM.

The court never appointed a GAL for Ms. Fameux, as I previously reported in Black Star News. That meant the JOSM transferring the millions of dollars and the two homes to Dr. St. Claire was void.

On November 30, 2025, I reported that Dr. St. Claire, his lawyer Ms. Larson, together with Judge Koenig—who presided over the divorce—allegedly fabricated the existence of a fictitious GAL in order to uphold the JOSM because they knew a GAL had never been appointed.

Jessica Larson. Photo: Mallory Lapka website before firm shut down.

According to my reporting, the alleged scheme began in December 2017 when Judge Janelle A. Lawless was presiding over litigation involving Dr. St. Claire and Ms. Fameux.

After publishing the article, I also reported the alleged fraud upon the court involving Dr. St. Claire, Ms. Larson, Judge Koenig, and Judge Lawless to Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel, Ingham County Chief Judge Shauna Dunnings, the U.S. Attorney General, and the FBI.

Here are the most recent updates from my Black Star News reporting:

On May 12, in an article headlined “Lawyer Exits Firm; Her Client, Dr. Greg St. Claire, Formerly Of University Of Michigan, Accused Of ‘Poisoning’ Wife,” I reported that Dr. St. Claire’s longtime divorce lawyer had apparently been fired by her law firm, Mallory Lapka Scott & Selin.

Judge Carol N. Koenig. Photo: Ingham County Court website

Then, on May 23, 2026, in an article headlined “Law Firm Website Goes Dark Amid Questions Over Attorney’s Alleged Role In St. Claire Divorce Court Fraud Scheme,” I reported that the entire law firm had apparently shut down.

The defamation lawsuit Dr. St. Claire filed against me, Black Star News, and Ms. Fameux is scheduled for trial in July 2026, even as Black Star News continues reporting on the alleged misconduct surrounding this case.

On October 15, 2025, I also filed a FOIA request with the University of Michigan seeking additional information related to Dr. St. Claire, Dr. Barberio, and any unidentified individuals allegedly involved in wrongdoing against Ms. Fameux.

Even though I paid the $25 fee requested by the university, seven months later the university has still not furnished the records.

If you know a lawyer experienced in FOIA litigation who may be willing to assist in bringing action against the University of Michigan, please contact me at:

mallimadi@gmail.com

I will continue to keep you updated.

In the meantime, please sign the “Justice for Cassandra” petition—or share it with others if you have already signed.